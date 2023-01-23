Wolverhampton Ibiza Proms to go ahead despite objections
A live music festival has been given the green light to proceed for the second year running despite noise concerns from residents.
Ibiza Proms in the Park will take place at Bantock Park in Wolverhampton on June 17.
Residents had expressed concerns over noise levels, parking, litter and anti-social behaviour after the first event last September saw 3,000 people attend.
The council approved the licence subject to additional staff training.
Rob Edge, director of License Leader Ltd, who was representing the festival organisers, said the first event was a "resounding success" and that changes had been made to the layout of the site to reduce noise levels for residents nearby.
"We believe the event will not only benefit the organisers, but will increase the number of visitors to the area who will spend money at local venues," he said.
"The festival will also bring many jobs to local people and we believe it will be an asset to the area."
The one-day festival, hosted by New Vision Events from Walsall, will take place between 12:00 BST to 22:00 BST.
A number of residents living nearby the park had requested that the festival was moved elsewhere, with letters of objection stating concerns over parking space, traffic and litter.
"I found the Ibiza Proms in the Park festival last September to be both noisy and disruptive," said one resident.
Another resident highlighted concerns that festival-goers would park on the streets nearby and would obstruct access to residential homes.
A spokesperson for New Vision Events said they were working with Wolverhampton City Council to uphold licensing objectives.
