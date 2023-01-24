Dudley Zoo plans to open new visitor centre
Dudley Zoo is planning to build a new visitor centre.
The project will include a welcome and exhibition area, a fleet of new education spaces as well as future access to the Stores Cavern Mine tunnel.
A site next to the Castle Hill Conservation Area and the new Brierly Hill to Wednesbury metro extension has been earmarked for the building.
It is hoped it will increase the number of visitors to the attraction.
Proposals have been submitted to Dudley Council's planning committee as part of the Black Country zoo's Castle Hill Vision Phase Two scheme.
The plans see the creation of hospitality and breakout spaces, a flexible lecture theatre education space, two education zones for 30 students each as well as an educational laboratory.
Storage for artefacts and educational objects, a library and a 'bridge link' to the zoo compound will also be included, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has said.
In a design and access statement, a representative for Dudley Zoo said: "The main use of the building will be as an educational resource for school-aged children, but other education workshops will be offered and the new facility will also provide a meeting and conference space outside term time and school hours.
"There is also a proposed reinstatement of the Stores Cavern Mine tunnel which will provide access to the mine from outside the zoo offering educational benefits, integrating it into the wider emerging Black Country Geopark trail and complementing the wet limestone tunnels and coal mine experience of neighbouring attractions.
"Finally it will replace existing sub-standard facilities with a new high-quality building which is economically and environmentally sustainable."