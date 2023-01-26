Award for Birmingham artist who helps migrant women
A woman who uses art to empower vulnerable girls and women is to get an award for her work.
Salma Zulfiqar, from Birmingham, set up ARTconnects in 2017 and has held more than 130 workshops and events, involving more than 3,800 people.
It promotes peace and tolerance of different cultures through art, while improving mental health.
She will receive a British Citizen Award Medal of Honour at Westminster Palace on Thursday.
Since the coronavirus pandemic, the classes have gone online and connect with women around the world.
While the scheme focuses on helping female migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers, the workshops are open for all gender identities, ethnicities and abilities.
Ms Zulfiqar is one of 29 individuals to be honoured with a medal.
The awards were established in 2015 to recognise individuals who work to make a positive impact on their communities. Medal presentations are held in January and July every year.
Ms Zulfiqar said the reward was "a reminder that there are so many talented women suffering in silence who need our support to amplify their voices to open the door to opportunities and equality".
She said that was especially true for women from refugee backgrounds.