Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died.
Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness.
Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing her life to her patients.
"She was just so loved and I think people are really feeling that loss," she said.
Paulette Bolton worked as an advanced nurse practitioner at Enki Medical Practice in Lozells, Birmingham.
She had emigrated to Britain from Jamaica aged 15, before training as a cadet nurse at 17, going on to earn three degrees from universities in Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Sheffield.
'Loved people'
Her work with patients had resulted in her being appointed an MBE in 2020 in the Queen's New Year Honours.
Her daughter said she had not let the MBE recognition define her and had worked really hard because she "just loved the people".
"My mum was many, many, things. She was the kindest person, many people referred to her as their angel but she was also a no-nonsense person," she said.
"She just went above and beyond for all of her patients, the staff, everyone she came into contact with really."
Ms Bolton said her mum had played a "pivotal" role at the practice where she had worked, explaining that she had helped it to grow from 200 patients to more than 5,000 during her time there.
"My mum was a much-loved figure, not only in Handsworth and not only in Birmingham, it kind of spilled out."
"My mother, she was like a mother of mothers.
"I mean she's my mother biologically, but so many people felt that she was their mother and a lot of people were drawn to her.
"I'm just so proud of my mum, words can't describe."
Local resident Malachi Butler said he had been "absolutely gutted" when he heard the news of her death.
"Paulette was a legend in Birmingham, especially in the Handsworth and Lozells area - she was definitely a role model in the community," he said.
