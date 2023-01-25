M6: Lorry fire shuts motorway near Walsall
A stretch of the M6 motorway in the West Midlands has closed after a lorry fire.
Firefighters were called at 08:04 GMT on Wednesday to the southbound carriageway between junction 10a and junction 10 at Walsall.
Three lanes have been shut while crews tackle the blaze, resulting in long traffic delays and up to six miles of congestion, National Highways has said.
No injuries have been reported in the rush-hour incident.
Crews remain at the scene dealing with an oil and diesel spill, West Midlands Fire Service said.
