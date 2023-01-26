West Midlands police officer stabbed at Birmingham house
A West Midlands police officer has been stabbed at a house in Birmingham.
Serious disorder had been reported at the property in Reeves Road at about 06:00 GMT on Wednesday, the force said.
Three police officers responded and they found a man armed with a knife, who stabbed one officer in the shoulder.
The injuries they sustained were not life-threatening, the force said, adding a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.
He was also arrested for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place and remains in custody.
"We take assaults against our officers incredibly seriously and are supporting the officer who was assaulted," a spokesperson said.
