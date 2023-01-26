West Midlands police officer stabbed at Birmingham house

A West Midlands police officer has been stabbed at a house in Birmingham.

Serious disorder had been reported at the property in Reeves Road at about 06:00 GMT on Wednesday, the force said.

Three police officers responded and they found a man armed with a knife, who stabbed one officer in the shoulder.

The injuries they sustained were not life-threatening, the force said, adding a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

He was also arrested for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place and remains in custody.

"We take assaults against our officers incredibly seriously and are supporting the officer who was assaulted," a spokesperson said.

