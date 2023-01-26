Ex-West Midlands Police officer accused of misusing police systems
A former police officer has appeared in court accused of using police systems to pass information to third parties.
Lorna Pennycook, 36, is charged with committing misconduct relating to alleged intelligence checks between 2017 and 2021.
A man also appeared in connection with the case.
Anthony Kennedy, 41, is charged with encouraging or assisting the commission of misconduct in public office between the same dates.
Neither Ms Pennycook, of Station Road, Rushall, Walsall, nor Mr Kennedy of Davis Avenue, Tipton, entered a plea during the hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The single charge against the ex-West Midlands Police PC alleges she "wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted [herself] in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public's trust" by conducting checks using police intelligence systems.
Both defendants were granted bail and are due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 23 February.
