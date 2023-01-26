Gunman who fled to Pakistan after Digbeth murder jailed for life
A man who shot dead a businessman, before fleeing to Pakistan, has been jailed for life for murder.
Tahir Zarif, 31, from Derby, was sentenced to at least 30 years for the killing of Akhtar Javeed at a warehouse in Digbeth, Birmingham in 2016.
West Midlands Police said it happened when a "raid went horrifically wrong" and Mr Javeed was shot as he tried to escape.
Zarif was arrested in Pakistan and returned to the UK to stand trial.
He was found guilty by a jury at Coventry Crown Court in December and was also sentenced to 18 years in jail for conspiracy to rob, and seven years for each of two firearms offences.
They will be served concurrently with his life sentence.
The Direct Source 3 fast food distribution warehouse was targeted by Zarif and three other men on the evening of 3 February 2016 and staff were threatened and had their hands bound with cable ties.
Zarif, of Osmaston Road, Derby, led Mr Javeed from the office into the reception area where he shot him in the leg as a warning to open the safe, West Midlands Police said.
As he tried to escape he was shot in the throat and chest, but managed to stagger out of the premises before collapsing in the street.
Zarif fled the country for Pakistan five days later, but was traced with the help of the National Crime Agency, Crown Prosecution Service, Foreign Office, the British High Commission in Pakistan and the Pakistani authorities.
He was finally detained in Mirpur on 17 January 2018 and was flown back to the UK in February 2020.
Zarif claimed he had accidentally shot Mr Javeed twice in a struggle, but was found guilty of murder.
Lilas, Mr Javeed's daughter, said: "My father was an honourable gentleman. Another man's greed led to my father's unlawful death."
Det Insp Ranj Sangha added: "Despite most of the gang being jailed for this horrific crime back in 2016, we refused to rest until Zarif, who fired the fatal shots, was brought to justice."
