Work started on £43m Wednesbury Metro depot expansion
- Published
A £43m government scheme to expand a depot in the region to include space for more trams is now under way.
Work has begun at the West Midlands Metro depot in Potters Lane, Wednesbury, to accommodate the growing network.
Extensions to the line in Wolverhampton and Birmingham and a new line in Dudley will also create an estimated 150 jobs.
Once complete, the capacity to store trams will be more than double, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Development is being led by Transport for West Midlands with construction being completed by the Midland Metro Alliance.
Plans include an updated workshop and maintenance facilities, a tram wash, a new operations centre and other staff facilities.
Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands, welcomed the expansion and said it would help to meet demand for the extended network of trams.
"We're expanding the Metro so that means more trams coming and we've got to have maintenance facilities," he said.
"Once complete, even more local residents and businesses will be able to benefit from a rapid, convenient and affordable alternative to the car for their journeys," he added.
The depot currently controls a fleet of 32 trams but is expected to receive 10 more in August, with construction being delivered in phases so existing lines can remain operational.
The Metro line to Dudley is due to open next year and includes nine stops, with plans to further extend the route to Brierley Hill.
Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley council, said the expansion would allow local residents to easily get to Birmingham, Sandwell and Wolverhampton.
"It will create more opportunities for people in terms of jobs, training and connectivity and today marks another important step in the right direction for the project," he said.