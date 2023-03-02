World Book Day: Jayce Joyce, four, publishes two books
A four-year-old boy has written two books which have been published on World Book Day.
Jayce Joyce, from Sutton Coldfield, first started writing at the age of three, his mother said.
His illustrated books, A Beach With No Sea and Jayce's Sweet Tooth were both released on Thursday.
His mum, Anim Joyce, said her son was "very excited" to see his books published and he had already written more stories.
He also has a chance of entering the Guinness World Records as the youngest person to publish a book and series simultaneously, if 1,000 copies of each book is sold.
Ms Joyce said the "amazing" reaction and outpouring of support from the community had been "incredible" after publication was first announced in January.
They also met Sutton Coldfield MP, Andrew Mitchell, to celebrate the release.
'Writing so natural to him'
"Jayce was thrilled when we told him that his MP had invited him to meet him," she said.
"He said he loved meeting him and wanted to know what had inspired him to write his books, he even told Jayce he would put it in his newsletter.
"We've also had a few bookshops inviting him for interviews, everyone just wants to support and push him," she explained.
Ms Joyce said her son had written the books about his own experiences from days out and trips to the park, museum and zoo.
"He has written other stories but they've not been published yet, there are lots of others that he talks about in his head," she said.
"He does nothing but writing, it's just so natural to him, he's not been pushed to write, he's gifted."
She said her son had shown an "unimaginable talent for recollection" whilst growing up, remembering everything he saw and heard from a young age before writing a story about it.
Ms Joyce it had never occurred to her they could get to a point of publication for his books.
"I was impressed, I was fascinated and I was blown away," she added.
She said she was also in the process of applying for a Mensa IQ test assessment for Jayce, set to take place in April.