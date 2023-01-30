New Great Birmingham Run route to showcase 'best of Brum'
- Published
A new route has been drawn up for the Great Birmingham Run which organisers say will showcase the "best of Brum".
Thousands of people are expected to take part in the half-marathon and 10K events on 7 May.
They will both begin on Centenary Square, pass through the Jewellery Quarter before the longer route heads to Cannon Hill Park.
Runners in each case will finish at the Smithfield site in Digbeth.
The site hosted basketball, wheelchair basketball and beach volleyball events at the Commonwealth Games in 2022.
"I'm so excited to reveal a route that shows off the best of Brum," Paul Foster, from the Great Run Company, said.
"We can't wait for May Bank Holiday Weekend and the chance to see Birmingham come alive once again."
The run has been held each year since 2008 and was originally called the Birmingham Half Marathon before being renamed in 2011.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk