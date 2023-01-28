Walsall murder probe after man dies in 'vicious attack'
A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in what police said was a "targeted and vicious" group attack.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was assaulted in the centre of Walsall at about 01:20 GMT by men believed to have weapons, West Midlands Police said.
The attack happened on High Street, near an Asda supermarket,
The man was taken to hospital where he later died.
A large part of the town centre has been sealed off by officers who warned people to be aware access would be restricted on Saturday.
Det Insp Laura Harrison said they were examining CCTV footage and the scene of the assault.
"It's very early in the investigation, but this appears to be a targeted and vicious attack involving a group of men carrying weapons," she said.
Stop-and-search measures have been put in place using Section 60 powers, and Insp Jon-Paul Kyffin said they would have extra officers in the area.
"I'd ask people planning on travelling into Walsall town centre to think about their journey today as the area around the scene on the High Street is closed while we investigate," he added.