Birmingham gospel choir inspired to win BBC Songs of Praise contest
- Published
A group of music students say they are hoping to impress judges and win the BBC Songs of Praise Gospel Choir of the Year contest.
The BIMM Birmingham Gospel Choir is one of five choirs that will be trying to land the title on Sunday.
The group was formed about a year ago and vocal lecturer Jerome Bucknor said they had become a tight-knit group.
"They absolutely support one another when we are in rehearsals, they are helping each other vocally," he said.
"It's brought out so much in them that I couldn't have done myself."
The choir performed a modern twist of the classic hymn Abide With Me in the programme's semi-final and won praise from the judges.
"I loved the look of it because it feels like you've all got your individual styles," award-winning gospel artist Guvna B told the singers.
Lydia Campbell, part of the BIMM choir, said hearing such praise was a huge boost.
"I've liked Guvna B all my life so to hear him say such good things about us made me feel really inspired," she said.
The choir is composed of students from the BIMM Institute in Birmingham, which aims to prepare them for a career in the music industry.
The group will perform Never Alone in the final, which is on BBC One from 13:15 GMT on Sunday.