Dudley stabbing: Man in critical condition
- Published
A man was left critically ill when he was stabbed in a town centre street.
The emergency services were called to High Street, Dudley, at about 04:00 GMT, West Midlands Police said.
The man who was attacked, believed to be aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he was described as being in a critical condition.
A stretch of High Street, between Vicar Street and Stone Street, has been cordoned off and buses diverted, officers added.
They appealed for anyone with CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage from the time of the attack to get in touch.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.