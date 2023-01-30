Bailey Atkinson killed in 'targeted' Walsall street attack
- Published
The family of a man killed in a town centre attack have paid tribute to their "beloved boy".
Bailey Atkinson, 20, was set upon by a group on High Street, Walsall in the early hours of Saturday and died in hospital a short time later.
"Bailey was so loved by so many and will be missed so much," said the family in a statement released by West Midlands Police.
The force described the assault as "targeted and vicious".
It happened near an Asda supermarket at about 01:20 GMT and involved men believed to have weapons, police said.
Police, who are conducting a murder investigation, remain at the scene, with officers also searching an area of Willenhall where two vehicles were found with fire damage.
Stop-and-search measures were put in place on Sunday under Section 60 powers.
Ch Supt Phil Dolby described the attack as "senseless violence that has cost a man his life".
"But we're also very aware that people are worried by what's happened and also feeling angry," he added.
The family described Mr Atkinson as "our kind-hearted and much-loved son, brother and grandson".
They said: "We request if anyone has any information, they please come forward to help the police with their inquiries to help catch the individuals who did this and took away our boy."
Resident Ash Zaver was in the town on Saturday and said it was usually very peaceful.
"To find out about something like this happening to a young person is quite disturbing," he said.
Shopper Patricia Jones said: "It's just the young ones that are not safe. Because they don't know [when] they go out for the night if they're going to come back."