Mum of Wolverhampton e-scooter victim waiting for law change
The mother of a 20-year-old who died in an e-scooter crash is still waiting to see safety changes she called for 18 months ago.
Shakur Amoy Pinnock suffered a serious head injury in Wolverhampton in June 2021 and died six days later.
His mother, Celine Fraser-Pinnock, wants mandatory hazard-perception lessons for riders and a limit of one person a scooter.
She also wants retailers to tell users about the laws surrounding their use.
Ms Fraser-Pinnock said remembered "hoping for a miracle" when she was taken to see her fatally-injured son in hospital and pleading with the doctors to give him a few more days, when they suggested it was time to turn off his life support.
In the end she said the family had come to a realisation that "there comes a time in life you can't really do anything".
She said she felt guilty enjoying herself now, "because Shak's not here".
He was her youngest child, and she added: "I really miss him because we used to hug and play."
Soon after her son, died Ms Fraser-Pinnock went to her MP to suggest changes to the law.
She said: "The government needs to have these regulated because you can get them off the website from retail places, your next-door-neighbour could sell you theirs or pass it on, people give them as gifts."
What is the law on e-scooters?
- E-scooters can only be used on private land with the landowner's permission, unless they are rented as part of a government-backed trial
- It is illegal to use them on public roads, on pavements, in cycle lanes and in pedestrian-only areas, unless they are used in one of those trials
- People renting a scooter in one of those trials must also hold a valid full or provisional driving licence that includes the 'Q' category entitlement
The Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety said since 2019 there had been 31 deaths involving e-scooters in the UK.
That has risen from one in 2019, to three in 2020, 13 in 2021 and 14 from the start of 2022 to early December that year.
The youngest person who died was a 12-year-old rider, the oldest was 74.
Ms Fraser-Pinnock said: "It's not safe and so many lives are now being taken."
She said she hoped if there was a change in the law eventually, it would be called "Shak's Law", to keep his memory alive.
