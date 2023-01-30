Dudley stabbing: Four arrested after town centre attack
- Published
Police have arrested four men after a man was stabbed.
A 20-year-old man remains in a critical condition after being attacked on Dudley High Street at about 04:00 GMT on 29 January.
Two men aged 25, a 22-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested in Northamptonshire on Monday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
A section of the High Street was closed between Vicar Street and Stone Street but has since reopened.
West Midlands Police are encouraging anyone with CCTV, mobile or dashcam footage to come forward.
The four men remain in police custody.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.