Winson Green: City Hospital site could be converted into 750 homes
- Published
Plans for a hospital site to be converted into 750 new homes have been revealed.
The City Hospital west site in Winson Green, Birmingham, was first earmarked for demolition in 2017 as a new "super hospital" in Sandwell is due to open in 2024.
The plans also include community spaces, commercial buildings and parks.
A statement by Avison Young on behalf of Homes England said the proposals contributed to the city's housing need.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the proposals included the demolition of the existing buildings, except the frontage part of the infirmary building, to pave the way for the new homes.
Areas closest to Dudley Road and Western Road could be used for larger apartment blocks of up to six storeys, developers said.
They are also proposing an improved transport network for the site including designated bus lanes and zebra crossings to allow for access to Birmingham city centre.
Homes England said about 73% of local residents were in favour of the development.
'Surplus to requirements'
The City Hospital site was first developed in 1851 as a workhouse with separate accommodations for boys and girls.
The workhouse infirmary was later renamed Dudley Road Hospital in 1912, before becoming City Hospital.
But Homes England said the site had become surplus to NHS' operational requirements.
Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust will continue to provide out-patient clinics, day-surgery and routine diagnostics at other Sandwell and City Hospital sites.
The Midland Metropolitan Hospital is six years behind schedule following the collapse of construction giant Carillion in 2018.
