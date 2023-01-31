Man in his 70s dies in Oldbury house fire

Emergency services were called to the scene in Defford Drive on Tuesday afternoon

A man in his 70s has died after a fire broke out at a house.

Smoke and flames were spotted coming from the first floor of the semi-detached home in Defford Drive, Oldbury, at about 13:20 GMT on Tuesday.

West Midlands Midlands Ambulance Service said the man was confirmed dead shortly after paramedics arrived at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing, West Midlands Fire Service has said.

At the time of the incident, the road was shut while firefighters tackled the blaze with residents asked to avoid the area.

