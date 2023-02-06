Work to finalise Wolverhampton tram works to last two months
The final phase of tram extension works in Wolverhampton is under way.
Connecting the lines at Pipers Row to the city's new railway station is expected to last up to two months.
Once the works were completed in the spring, Midland Metro Alliance said it would begin testing the lines.
Some disruption is expected during the engineering programme, particularly affecting bus services, with some diversions and lane restrictions put in place.
Midland Metro Alliance said there may also be some impact on tram services, and temporary traffic signalling would be introduced along Pipers Row.
Pedestrian access to the city centre and shops would be maintained at all times, it added.
