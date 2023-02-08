Birmingham Commonwealth Games' light bulb moments and legacy
It's been six months since the streets of Birmingham were filled with the hustle and bustle of millions of visitors as the city hosted the Commonwealth Games. We speak to some of the local people who helped bring the event to life and hear of its lasting effect on their lives...
'A light bulb moment'
From a young age, Maxine Mills loved sport and running but never made it to the world stage until the age of 61.
"When the Commonwealth Games came round - I'm Birmingham-born and bred - it was a no-brainer to be involved," she said, having felt inspired by the London Olympic Games 10 years earlier.
High fives and smiles were the order of last summer as she took a break from her day job to join the Games' events team to welcome people as they flooded into the NEC, which hosted a number of sports including boxing, netball, and para powerlifting.
But something else happened too, she said.
"I am first generation born here - my parents are from Jamaica," Ms Mills explained. "Over the years and through my adult life there are things that've happened to me in society that haven't always made people of colour feel British.
"[The Games were] a light bulb moment for me - for the first time I felt I can say 'I'm British'. It was a great feeling. That is one of the great things I can take from it."
On top of that, she said the Games had made her think about taking some of the skills she gained during the experience to her full-time job at a women's centre in Ward End.
Though her running days are behind her, she says she is walking further than she's ever done before and meeting fellow volunteers who've become good friends.
'Judged on my ability - not disability'
"It wasn't like anything I'd ever done before," said Leanna Horne.
Art and performance was always something she loved before being thrust into the spotlight and asked to feature in the opening ceremony - an experience she described as lifechanging.
The 34-year-old, who was born with cerebral palsy, said "it was nice to be judged on my ability, rather than my disability".
She added: "As an adult, that is something that I haven't really experienced on a positive level up until that point.
"A lot of people who hadn't come across disability before, they came up to me and spoke about my condition. The Games gave them a window to meet new people too."
Ms Horne explained: "I remember we were waiting at the stadium for the first dress rehearsal and I remember getting very emotional. All those months of rehearsing in a local warehouse culminated in people who will pay to watch us perform. It was quite hard-hitting for me."
As well as being a performer, she was nominated as a baton-bearer and worked as an event volunteer. In the wake of the experience, Ms Horne has sought new opportunities after the come-down of "going back to normality".
She focuses her energy on volunteering at organisations and charities, suggesting adaptions to enable disabled people to access facilities more easily, and hopes that her home city of Birmingham will continue to seek change and improve lives.
'Something to remember'
"Give the children something they'll remember forever" was the aim of Raddlebarn Primary headteacher Angela Lowry.
In the year before the Commonwealth Games, the Selly Oak school got ahead of things, looking at every which way to sow the event through lessons.
The school created opportunities "not just in sport but arts too", from bake-off sessions and colourful artwork representing participating countries, through to asking swim star Adam Peaty tough questions.
"We wanted every child to have an opportunity to be part of the Games in some way," regardless, Ms Lowry said, of whether they had a ticket or not.
One highlight was a play created by Year Four pupils about weightlifters Precious McKenzie and Emily Campbell, and their tough journey to competing.
"It was all about promoting character education - problem-solving, perseverance and resilience," said Ms Lowry.
But that wasn't all. Jaws dropped when the competitors who inspired the play turned up at a performance.
"The idols that [the children had] heard and learnt so much about, they then met them," Ms Lowry explained. "It's something they'll never forget and certainly I won't."
Additionally, the children used the period to talk about their love of Birmingham - "it was an opportunity for connection", their headteacher said. "There were lots of things that came out of the Games, particularly around pride and diversity."
She added: "We've found out about things that we didn't know were out there. We've been able to access a lot more. Now we're looking at how we can form a database of where people are and how people can access things and keep that going.
"There was such a buzz in the city and children wanting to try new things. We want to keep that going."