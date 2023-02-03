Grant for Wolverhampton male contraceptive researchers
Researchers at the University of Wolverhampton have been awarded a grant of $150,000 (£122,000) to continue their work on male contraceptives.
The money has come from the Male Contraceptive Initiative in the United States.
It will support projects to develop reversible and non-hormonal drugs.
The university now plans to work with scientists in Portugal, Brazil and Australia on the next, "crucial" stage of the research.
John Howl, Professor of Molecular Pharmacology at the University of Wolverhampton, said developments such as these had attracted "significant commercial interest" and that he was confident "this research will provide substantial benefits for the University of Wolverhampton".
The research team now plans to spend the money over the next two years to create an easily accessible male contraceptive which reduces the motility and effectiveness of sperm.
They hope this can be developed into a new form of birth control.
Dr Sarah Jones, who is also part of the university's molecular pharmacology research group, said it was "an exceedingly exciting time" and added: "Finally, years of dedicated effort have come to fruition."
Other forms of male contraceptive are in development elsewhere, including gels and pills containing hormones designed to stop sperm production.
