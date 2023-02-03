Abdi Mohamed: Man jailed for stabbing Wednesbury insurance broker to death
- Published
A man has been jailed for stabbing his insurance broker to death in the mistaken belief he had been defrauded.
Moses Smith, 40, lured his victim, Abdi Mohamed out of the premises in Wednesbury and stabbed him repeatedly in the neck and head.
The court heard Smith had been a customer for eight years, but blamed the firm for losing his life savings.
He was jailed for at least 12 years after admitting manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Prosecutor Edward Brown KC described the attack on Mr Mohammed on 8 June 2021 as "frenzied" and "unprovoked".
The 26-year-old died in hospital later that day.
Wolverhampton Crown Court heard on Friday that Smith had "calmly" lured Mr Mohammed out of the Easy4Insurance premises on Upper High Street at about 12:17 BST under the pretence of wanting to show him scratches on his van.
While examining the vehicle he then produced a knife and plunged it into Mr Mohamed's neck.
The attack lasted less then a minute with nearby shop workers rushing outside to intervene.
In sentencing, Judge Michael Chambers KC said there was evidence Smith, of Lindon Road, Brownhills, had planned the attack.
In the hours of leading up to the attack, he was spotted on CCTV buying a kitchen knife set.