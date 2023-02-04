Bailey Atkinson: Three teenagers charged with Walsall stab murder
Three teenagers have been charged with murdering a 20-year-old man who was stabbed in Walsall town centre.
Bailey Atkinson was attacked in High Street in the early hours of last Saturday, West Midlands Police said.
A boy aged 15 and two 16-year-olds have been charged with his murder and are due before Wolverhampton magistrates later, police added.
The teenagers, who cannot be named due to their age, were arrested at a hotel in Rhyl, Wales, on Tuesday night.
Bailey, of Bloxwich, died from multiple stab wounds, a post-mortem examination found.
He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.
Det Insp Jim Mahon, of the force's homicide unit, said officers were continuing to appeal for information and witnesses to find people involved "in the tragic events of Saturday night".
Mr Atkinson's family have paid tribute to their "beloved boy".
"Bailey was so loved by so many and will be missed so much," their statement said.
