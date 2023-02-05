Kings Heath crash: Woman and two teenage boys seriously hurt

Crash site
The crash site is being investigated

A woman and two teenage boys have been seriously injured when a car hit a tree and a skip in Birmingham.

The grey BMW X3 crashed in Brandwood Road, Kings Heath, just before 05:00 GMT.

The woman, in her 30s, and the two teenage boys were taken to hospital with serious injuries, West Midlands Police said.

A man in his 20s was also being treated for injuries which were not believed to be serious.

Officers are trying to establish what happened and have appealed for information.

"We're particularly keen for anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision and has dashcam footage," a force spokesperson said.

