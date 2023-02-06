Man in 90s dies in house fire in Acocks Green, Birmingham
A man in his 90s has died in a house fire in Birmingham.
Sixteen firefighters went to the fire in a terraced property in Overton Road, Acocks Green, at 05:50 GMT on Saturday.
"They forced their way into the house, and were met with a well-developed fire in the lounge," said West Midlands Fire Service.
Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish the fire, but confirmed the man had died.
It is believed the fire started accidentally, added the service.
"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the man's death," a service spokesperson said.
