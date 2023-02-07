Smethwick regeneration consultation launched
A public consultation has opened into a planned regeneration of part of Smethwick, potentially delivering thousands of new homes.
Sandwell Council said the designs would transform Rolfe Street from a largely commercial area into an "aspirational place where people want to live".
New green spaces would also be created and access to the canal opened up.
The consultation will run for six weeks, allowing the public to view and comment on the plans.
The development would maximise the "nationally significant history of the site," connecting Rolfe Street to the critical role the Black Country played in the industrial revolution, the council said.
The plan covers an area from Smethwick Rolfe Street railway station to New Street and Bridge Street North to the east.
Last year, traders were asked to leave a business park affected by the development.
People can view the plans online with an event also set to be held at Smethwick Library on 1 March.
Councillor Peter Hughes said the consultation heralded the start of a "major, aesthetic regeneration".