Menopause passport introduced by NHS trust boosting wellbeing
Staff taking part in a "menopause passport" scheme said it had increased confidence and has had an impact on emotional wellbeing.
The initiative at University Hospitals Birmingham is thought to be the first of its kind in the NHS.
The personalised passport allows women to indicate when they are in need of more support at work.
Nurse Wendy Madden, whose menopause symptoms led to her taking 11 weeks off work, came up with the idea.
Adjustments could include taking more breaks, working different shifts or sitting closer to the toilets and air conditioning.
"What we're doing is individualising that person's individual menopause journey and what support they need at different stages of their journey," said Ms Madden.
Gina Ross, a hospital porter, said she had experienced hot flushes, sleepless nights and bouts of depression for the past year.
She is also one of an estimated three million women who experience menopause while working.
"In the beginning I didn't want to come to work, " she said.
She also described feelings of embarrassment after suffering memory loss.
"I thought: 'Oh my god, what's happening to me?'", she said, however she added that attending a support group had helped.
University Hospitals Birmingham is one of the biggest hospital trusts in England and employs more than 18,000 women, with about 5,000 of them aged 50 years or over.
Alongside the passport, a group of menopause champions have been appointed across the trust, acting as points of contact for people who want to better understand the condition.
One, Corrine Baylis, said her interventions had had an impact on the staff's emotional wellbeing at work.
Last month ministers rejected a proposal from a committee of MPs to introduce "menopause leave" pilots in England, arguing it could be "counterproductive". However the government said it had an "ambitious" plan to improve support.
Debs Wallbank, from Much Wenlock in Shropshire, became a menopause coach after experiencing six years of undiagnosed symptoms, including anxiety, leading her to leave several jobs.
"It's not about labelling women," she said, "it's about raising the awareness, so that people are more compassionate and can make small adjustments that don't have to even cost any money."