Further arrest in Cody Fisher murder probe
Police investigating the murder of footballer Cody Fisher have arrested a man in connection with the fatal attack.
The 23-year-old player for non-league Stratford Town died after being stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day.
The 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of affray at an address in Kenilworth on Tuesday.
Three men remain in custody charged with Mr Fisher's murder.
Reegan Anderson, 18, of Erdington, Kami Carpenter, 21, of no fixed address and Remy Gordon, 22, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, are also due to face trial on 3 July.
Another suspect has been released on bail.
"We continue to support Cody's family, and have made them aware of this latest development," said Det Insp Michelle Thurgood of West Midlands Police.
"My team is still really eager to hear from anyone who was in the club that night and who saw what happened."
A dedicated webpage has been set up by police for members of the public to send in footage, pictures and information as the investigation continues.
The Crane had its licence suspended for 28 days after police said there had been "serious management failings" at the venue on the night Mr Fisher died.