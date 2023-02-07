Bailey Atkinson: Six more arrested on suspicion of murder
Six men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 20-year-old man from Walsall.
Bailey Atkinson died after being stabbed multiple times in the town centre in the early hours of 28 January, West Midlands Police said.
Two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested after being stopped in a vehicle in the Leamore area on Monday evening.
Four others, aged 18, 20, 21 and 25, were arrested at an address in Worcester on Tuesday morning.
All six remain in custody for questioning, the force said.
A boy aged 15 and two 16-year-olds have already been charged with Mr Atkinson's murder and have appeared before magistrates.
Increased patrols
A post-mortem examination confirmed Mr Atkinson, from Bloxwich, died from stab wounds after the attack on High Street.
Police have reassured people living in Walsall that it has a strong presence in the area despite a police station closure in 2016.
Additional officers have added to the St Matthews ward, which covers the town centre and Caldmore, "to ensure that on early and late shifts there are always officers on duty and patrolling there", a spokesperson said.
Since Mr Atkinson's death patrols have been increased and officers have held with meetings with the town centre businesses, licensees, schools and Walsall College.
Ch Supt Phil Dolby, Walsall commander, said: "We will continue to work with our partners and the public moving forward to make our streets safe and reduce the fear of crime."
