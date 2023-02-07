Zane Smart fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton 'pre-arranged fight'
- Published
A 15-year-old schoolboy was fatally stabbed in the chest during a pre-arranged fight, a court has heard.
Prosecutors said Zane Smart was knifed by a 16-year-old who - following previous dispute between them - was "irate" when Zane rode a bike near to where they would go on to clash.
The elder, now aged 17, admits causing the fatal wound in the Wolverhampton confrontation, jurors were told.
He denies murder and possession of a knife for which he faces trial.
Opening the case at Wolverhampton Crown Court, prosecutor Harpreet Singh Sandhu KC described CCTV footage of the moments leading up to the canal-side clash.
He told the court: "It's the presence of Zane which made [the defendant] irate.
"The plan for [the defendant] and Zane to have a fight was now born. By now they were on the move - they were moving towards the canal."
Mr Sandhu said the accused - who cannot be named due to his age - had posted a message on social media alongside a picture of Zane, saying where he was.
He said: "On 27 May 2022, two teenagers arranged to meet alone so that they could fight.
"Each teenager armed himself with a knife before they met to fight. When they met they used the knives they each had to attack the other.
"One of the teenagers was Zane Smart. He caused minor injuries to the other teenager... [who] used the knife he had to stab Zane Smart to the chest."
There had been a dispute between the pair several months earlier, the court heard, and "some tension" between them before they took different routes from a car park near a chip shop to an area beside the Shropshire Union Canal.
"The fight itself was not caught on CCTV cameras and we therefore turn to witness evidence to assist us," the prosecutor said.
The court was told a witness had described seeing Zane after the stabbing as he ran over a canal bridge towards his bike.
Jurors also heard the defendant suffered superficial injuries to his arm, forehead and wrist, along with damage to his clothing which "corresponded" with his injuries.
The trial continues.