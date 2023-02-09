Acting boss named at under-fire Solihull Council
Solihull Council has appointed an acting boss after his predecessor quit amid questions for the authority over a schoolboy's killing.
Paul Johnson had already been in post in a caretaking capacity following the exit of Nick Page last month.
The council confirmed Mr Johnson was in place while arrangements were made to find a permanent chief executive.
A spotlight had been shone on the authority in the wake of the death of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, six.
An investigation following the boy's torture and killing by his father and step-mother found local children faced "significant harm" due to delayed council responses, with children's services rated inadequate.
A group of MPs had also said they were "extremely worried" about the authority's leadership.
Standing down in January, Mr Page wrote to staff to say new leadership would bring about necessary improvements.
Arthur died in 2020, having been poisoned, starved and beaten during the coronavirus lockdown period. His step-mother Emma Tustin was convicted of murder and his father Thomas Hughes found guilty of manslaughter.
The acting chief executive has also been made returning officer - the person in charge of conducting elections - and the borough's electoral registration officer, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has learned.
He is one of several new appointments in the hierarchy of the council, joining the new director of children's services Pete Campbell, appointed in October 2022.
"I think we should place on record our thanks to previous chief executive Nick Page for his service over the years," said leader of Solihull Council, Ian Courts.
He added: "We are recommending to the council the acting appointment of Paul Johnson to the role of chief executive with immediate effect pending the approval of a permanent replacement."