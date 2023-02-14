Andrew Tate motivates young men like us, say Birmingham schoolboys
"It's his fast cars, his ability to speak in a way and motivate people."
For thousands of young boys, the former kickboxing champion and social media influencer Andrew Tate is a role model.
That's despite being banned from platforms including TikTok and Instagram for misogynistic comments. He is now under investigation in Romania for suspected rape and human trafficking .
Three teenage boys from Birmingham agreed to speak anonymously to the BBC about the pressures facing young men and the appeal of Tate.
The answer comes easily: "Obviously he's rich," said one. "He's got loads of women."
Another 15-year-old added: "Not having to worry about money is definitely a good thing."
In 2016 Andrew Tate became well known after being removed from the Big Brother house over a video which appeared to show him attacking a woman. The woman later said it was just a role-playing game between them.
But in more recent years, he has built a huge audience thanks in part to his digital business forum, Hustler's University, which purports to teach users how to make money online.
Subscribers pay £40 a month, aspiring to learn how they too can live the lavish lifestyle Tate portrays on social media, complete with private jets and luxury cars.
Last year, the 36-year-old was banned from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for misogynistic comments and in December, he and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania on rape and trafficking allegations, which they both deny.
But the teenagers at this school in Birmingham believe Tate is still liked by the majority of their male classmates.
The BBC agreed not to identify the boys or their school to allow them to speak more candidly.
"I think a lot of people can relate to him in trying to achieve better for themselves," one said.
Their teacher said Tate was brought up almost every day during lesson time and they had noticed an increase in his influence since the start of the academic year.
There have also been instances at the school where naked pictures of their classmates were shared online.
"That had gotten passed around," one of the boys said. "We were uncool and we were laughing about it."
The boys said highly offensive sexist, racist and ableist material was regularly shared between classmates over WhatsApp and other social media.
'Looking for direction'
At the University of Birmingham, Dr Sophie King-Hill studies the sexual behaviours of children and young people and is an expert in her field.
She believes Tate acts a role model for boys who are struggling to understand what it means to be a man in 2023 and he is providing guidance where little else is available.
"They're looking for direction," she said. "They are looking for education and Andrew Tate taps into that."
While she believes the increased focus on tacking violence against women and girls in recent years is correct, Dr King-Hill believes as a result, "young boys have been marginalised".
At the school, the teenagers said they felt under pressure to not show emotion and to appear strong.
"Crying at school for a man is the worst thing [you can do]," said one. "You're going to be humiliated for it."
Another added: "If someone challenges you to a fight or if you turn down a fight or run away, you can be seen as being less masculine and being weak."
When asked about challenging such behaviours, the boys said it was not an option.
"You're supposed to be liking this kind of thing and if you go against it, you'll be seen as less masculine," one said.
Another added: "You've got a group of boys laughing about something and you're serious about it. You're going to be the odd one out."
But Dr King-Hill said there was hope in tackling misogyny if society listened more to young men, but the boys said they did not feel their parents would understand.
"We might not like what we hear initially, but if that's what's happening and this is their perceptions, that's the starting point," Dr King-Hill said.
"Statistically the majority of sexual harassment incidents are carried out by boys against girls. But instead of involving boys in the discussion in how to reduce that - and the reasons why - boys are being shut out because they are being blamed."
She said the focus needed to be on positive role models such as Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford, who was made an MBE in 2020 for his campaign against child food poverty.
"Marcus is young, he's fit, he's healthy, he's masculine, he's rich," she said.
"He's similar to Andrew Tate in so many ways but he's using his profile to do good."
Police have not yet filed any charges against Tate and his brother. However, they remain in custody in Romania.
They were held on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group and deny all allegations.
