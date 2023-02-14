Drink-driver killed NHS worker, 76, in Birmingham crash
- Published
A drink-driver who killed a 76-year-old NHS worker in a crash has been jailed.
Jamie Abdale, 37, was over the limit when he crashed into Linda Harris's car on Wentworth Way, Birmingham, on 22 July 2021.
Both cars ended up on a grass verge and when police searched Abdale's vehicle, they found a "significant amount" of empty cans and bottles.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, Abdale, of Lindsey Avenue, was jailed for seven years and six months.
Jurors found him guilty of causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink. He had previously admitted further charges of driving while disqualified and driving while uninsured.
West Midlands Police said that at the scene, Abdale told officers he had been given a drink of whiskey by a stranger shortly after the crash.
The force, however, said it was able to ascertain that when he hit Mrs Harris's car, he would have had an alcohol concentration of about 61 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit for driving is 35 micrograms.
Abdale was also found to have an expired provisional licence and police said he was already disqualified from driving due to an earlier conviction for drink-driving.
Mrs Harris's family said their lives would "never be the same again" after she was "cruelly taken from us too soon because of the selfish decisions made by Jamie Abdale".
"She did not deserve to die the way that she did," her daughter said.
"She was an NHS worker, still working at 76, providing elderly care and end-of-life care. She worked all the way through Covid, selflessly thinking of the needs of others first.
"She had an abundance of love which she showered family and friends with."