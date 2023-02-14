Sutton Coldfield donkey will be missed, say mourning fans
A "much-loved" adopted donkey who lived at a sanctuary in Sutton Coldfield for more than two decades has died.
Oscar was put to sleep at The Donkey Sanctuary on Sunday after failing to respond to treatment for colic.
The 28-year-old became known for his "curious and friendly" character after arriving at the Sutton Park site in 2000, said staff.
"His inquisitive nature endeared him to staff and visitors alike," added Sara Gee, equine coordinator at the site.
"Oscar leaves an Oscar-shaped hole in our hearts and will be dearly missed," she said. "We, and all those he has touched during his long association with our sanctuary, have many happy memories."
Oscar, one of the oldest donkeys in the yard, had been in the care of the welfare charity since his owner gave him up in 1995.
He enjoyed a "good stroke" from everyone he met and made "many donkey friends", keepers said.
Oscar's mate Moses died in 2018, and in his latter years the animal suffered ongoing issues with his teeth.
"The staff and our supporting veterinary team have all worked tirelessly over the last few months to keep Oscar comfortable following his dental problems," said Ms Gee.
"With the sudden onset of colic, and given his age, it was important that Oscar did not suffer," she added.
Staff and supporters expressed their sadness in response to a social media post announcing Oscar's death.
"You were the most beautiful boy and will be remembered for your sweet and inquisitive ways," said one.
"I was a very proud sponsor and loved being able to finally meet him last year. Genuinely heartbroken," wrote another.
The sanctuary added it would contact Oscar's adopters with further information soon.
