WW2 RAF veteran from Knowle finally receives medals
A World War Two veteran from the West Midlands has finally received the medals he is entitled to.
Prince Albert Jacob, known as Jake, who is originally from Trinidad, joined the RAF in 1943 and travelled to America and then England repairing planes.
The 97-year-old did not know how to apply for his medals but a neighbour was able to complete a form for him.
Mr Jacob, from Knowle, now has his War Medal, RAF Commemorative Service Medal and a veteran's badge.
He said he was "proud to have and proud to wear" them.
"Just after the war we were told that we should be given the medals," said the veteran, who was stationed at locations including Kirkham, Burtonwood and Carlisle.
"I waited and waited and waited, heard nothing about it."
One day, Mr Jacob said a neighbour asked him if he had got any medals for his service.
"I said 'well, I should have'," the veteran recalled, adding: "So she said 'well, why don't you do something about it?'
"My neighbour... wrote the letter, completed the necessary form... and would you believe it? To my surprise it came."
Recalling his receipt of the medals, the Knowle resident said his neighbour "knocked the door and she said 'Jake, I've got this for you'.
"[I said] 'Oh, fantastic', so I opened it up and to my surprise ... [they were] medals I'd been waiting for for over how many years."
Mr Jacob, whose service included ordering parts for planes, said: "Fighting for King and country, it was an honour really."