Ex-West Midlands PC struck and insulted vulnerable man
- Published
A former police officer hit a man being detained in hospital, calling him "simple minded" and "pond scum", a misconduct panel heard.
The man was waiting for a mental health assessment at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital in 2020 and was restrained in a hospital bed with a spithood on.
Gross misconduct was proven against ex-West Midlands PC Jack Green, the police watchdog said on Wednesday.
Body worn video did not support his account of self defence, it added.
Mr Green was accused of using excessive force and speaking to the man in a derogatory, disrespectful and discourteous way during the incident on 30 October, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
Body worn video showed Mr Green struck the man in the face and hip while he was restrained with ankle and knee straps in the bed as well as being handcuffed.
During verbal exchanges with the man, Mr Green told him that his breath stank, described him as "simple minded" and "pond scum", and said: "…you take too many drugs or drink too much booze, or just generally p*** your life away", the IOPC said.
"Self control and tolerance"
West Midlands Police alerted the watchdog in February 2021 who then began investigating and concluded that there was a case to answer for gross misconduct against Mr Green, who resigned from the force in May last year.
After a three-day hearing the panel found he had breached police standards of professional behaviour for use of force and for authority, respect and courtesy.
It concluded he would have been dismissed if he was still serving.
"In our view the strikes delivered by PC Green were not necessary, reasonable or proportionate in the circumstances, and body worn video did not support his account that he acted in self defence," IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said.
"Police should also act with self control and tolerance but the officer did not provide a convincing reason for the way he spoke to the detainee."
The former officer was charged with assault on 27 May 2021, but the charge was dropped a day later.
Two officers with Mr Green at the time were investigated for failing to challenge his behaviour and were found to have a case to answer for misconduct.
They were dealt with by the force through its Reflective Practice Review Process, with the officers discussing the issues with a senior officer.
