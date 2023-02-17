Student flats apartment block in Birmingham may get go ahead
- Published
Revised plans for a 620-bed student accommodation block in Birmingham are being considered for approval despite strong opposition.
Developer Fusion Students wants to build apartments, studios and amenities next to McDonald's on Bristol Road.
It has reduced one block to 17 storeys instead of the original 26 in a bid to win over city councillors.
But Edgbaston Labour MP Preet Gill, some councillors and members of the public have objected to the proposals.
The development of four connected blocks would have apartments for several people, studios, one-bed apartments and so-called 'twodios' - a flat with a shared kitchen but separate bedrooms and bathrooms.
Plans include a cinema; games room; karaoke room; laundrette; lounge; dining rooms; a gym and basketball court; plant rooms; and a place to store 162 bicycles, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillors described the original plans as a "monstrosity" in April 2022 when they rejected them over the potential impact on neighbouring heritage assets in the surrounding Edgbaston Conservation Area as well as the scale of the highest block.
Ms Gill said she "strongly objects" as the development remains substantially different to the wider area, and also that both the University of Birmingham and Birmingham City University had said their students would not use this accommodation.
Edgbaston councillors Deirdre Alden and Matt Bennett said the blocks were still too tall and would have a detrimental impact on the conservation area and nearby Spring Road residents.
Fifteen objections from the public raised issues with a perceived lack of demand for student accommodation, overcrowding in the area, worsening of parking problems, pressure on infrastructure and the need for affordable housing.
Councillors will discuss the plans, which are recommended for approval, on 23 February.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk