Brianna Ghey vigils in Birmingham, Ludlow and Hednesford to take place
- Published
Vigils will be held in Birmingham, Shropshire and Staffordshire to remember 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, who died after being stabbed in Cheshire.
The transgender teen was found wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, on Saturday and died at the scene.
A boy and girl, both aged 15, have appeared at Liverpool Crown Court charged with her murder.
People will gather on Friday evening in Birmingham, Ludlow and Hednesford to pay tribute to Brianna.
The Birmingham vigil will be held outside the Hippodrome Theatre from 18:30 GMT.
In Ludlow, south Shropshire, people will gather in Castle Square, in front of Ludlow College, at 19:00.
And in Hednesford, Staffordshire, mourners will pay their respects at the Clock Tower, Anglesey Gardens, in Market Street, from 19:00.
Organisers of the Birmingham event said they expected hundreds of people, after a similar vigil in Manchester was attended by about 3,000.
They said the gathering outside the Birmingham theatre was to mourn Brianna's death and to highlight the need to protect young transgender people.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk