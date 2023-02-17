Murderers who shot Dudley taxi driver in family feud jailed
Two men who shot a father-of-four in the head on his birthday will each spend at least 30 years in prison.
Hassan Tasleem and Gurdeep Sandhu murdered Mohammed Haroon Zeb outside his home in Dudley on 31 January 2021.
West Midlands Police said the violence was the result of a feud between two families dating back to 2018.
Sandhu, of Blowers Green Road, Dudley, and Tasleem, of Richmond Road, Dudley, were sentenced to life in prison at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.
The duo, both 23, were previously convicted of murdering 39-year-old Mr Zeb at a trial involving six other men.
Five of them were cleared of murder while a sixth could face a retrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict.
Among those cleared of murder was 21-year-old Shamraz Ali, of Tanfield Road, who was convicted of perverting the course of justice.
He was sentenced on Thursday alongside Tasleem and Sandhu, and was jailed for five years.
Mr Zeb, a taxi driver, was returning to his home in Queen's Cross after work when he was shot just after 00:30 GMT. He was 39.
Police said the fatal shot was one of a number fired from a revolver held by Tasleem, who was a passenger in a Volkswagen Golf.
Sandhu was identified as the driver of the car, which was driven off after the shooting.
Mr Zeb, who was known as Haroon, was previously described by his family as "a beautiful son, brother, father".
After his killers were found guilty, Det Supt Jim Munro, who led the murder investigation, said police were trying to mediate between the two groups.
He said the dispute had "caused unrest for the community" and the force was working to "prevent any further loss of life and indeed any more issues that have blighted the community within that area".