Widow wins right to share of husband's £1m-plus estate
- Published
An 83-year-old widow who was left out of her late husband's will has won the right to get a share of his estate, which is worth more than £1m.
The Hight Court heard Karnail Singh left everything to his two sons and nothing to widow Harbans Kaur, his wife of 66 years, or his four daughters.
The court ruled she should get 50% of the net value of Mr Singh's estate.
Her lawyer, Jessika Bhatti, said it could open the door for others in a similar position.
High Court judge Mr Justice Peel was told Mr Singh, who died in 2021, "wished to leave his estate solely down the male line".
But Ms Bhatti argued that it was clear "reasonable provision" had not been made for Mrs Kaur, whose income consisted of state benefits of about £12,000.
She told the PA News agency: "I feel privileged to be a part of an injustice made right."
She said she believed it would set a precedent which would allow the "most vulnerable individuals" to seek justice without having to endure "the unpleasantries of a trial".
The court heard that Mrs Kaur estimated the estate, built on her late husband's clothing business, to be worth £1.9m ($2.3m) gross, but that one of her sons put the value at £1.2m.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk