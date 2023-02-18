Disruption warning ahead of Wolverhampton M6 upgrade works
Motorists have been warned of possible disruption ahead of upgrade works on the M6 near Wolverhampton.
National Highways said there would be overnight lane closures at junction 10 and connecting roads until 24 February.
The closures are to allow workers from the agency to continue laying a high-friction road surface to minimise the risk of skidding.
There will be no diversions as a lane will remain open, however drivers are advised to plan for journeys.
The closures will be in place from 22:00 GMT on Saturday until 05:00 on Monday.
National Highways has planned further overnight road closures for the following week, this time with diversions in place.
From Monday to Wednesday, there will be:
- Full closure of the north and southbound slip roads
- Full closure of the A454 Black Country Route eastbound on the approach to the junction 10 roundabout as well as Wolverhampton Road West
- Partial roundabout closure
Overnight closures for Thursday and Friday include:
- Full closure of the A454 Wolverhampton Road and Black Country route westbound
- Full closure of the southbound entry slip road and the northbound exit slip road
- A partial closure of the southbound exit slip road
National Highways apologised for any disruption and said closures were subject to change depending on weather conditions.
