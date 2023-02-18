New £1.7m indoor athletics track laid at Birmingham's Utilita Arena
- Published
A new £1.7m indoor athletics track has been unveiled at Birmingham's Utilita Arena ahead of the UK Indoor Championships starting on Saturday.
Paid for by the city council, it is part of a 10-year deal with UK Athletics that will see Birmingham also host the Indoor Grand Prix.
Birchfield Harriers will be able to use the facilities for training sessions.
The investment shows how important athletics is to Birmingham, Jack Buckner, CEO of UK Athletics, said.
Performances "would be the highest ever" as a result of the track, which replaced the original laid in 1991, he said.
"I think that we're going to see some everts where the standards are way beyond anything we expect.
"If things go right we're on the edge of another golden age of athletics and I think it's really exciting."
Former Team GB athlete and World Championship silver medallist Hannah England, co-founder of the Birmingham Athletics Academy, said she was impressed.
"It feels lovely," she told BBC News.
"Every time we get the indoor track up here in Birmingham, it's a special time of year, it's always exciting.
"But this indoor facility - I do think it's one of the best indoor tracks I've ever run on in my life."
Athletes from eight track and five field events for both men and women are looking to take home gold over the weekend at the Indoor Championships.
City council leader Ian Ward said hosting the events had clear benefits for the local economy and residents.
"As a city that loves its sport, we're all looking forward to the first events to use the new indoor track and how this partnership develops and supports our communities," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk