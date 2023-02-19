Man arrested after pedestrian killed in Sedgley collision
- Published
A man is being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
The 64-year-old was struck on Tipton Road, Sedgley, at about 20:30 GMT on 26 January and his wife was injured, West Midlands Police said.
A 30-year-old man was arrested and a 32-year-old woman was held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A 33-year-old man who was also arrested and bailed has been released with no further action, the force said.
