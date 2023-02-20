Man charged after husband killed and wife hurt in Dudley crash
- Published
A man has been charged with a string of driving offences after a fatal crash in Dudley.
A 64-year-old man was killed after being struck by a car as he walked along Tipton Road on 26 January.
His 61-year-old wife was also hit by the car just after 20:30 GMT and sustained serious injuries.
West Midlands Police said Grant Merridith-Trafford had been charged with eight driving offences including causing death by dangerous driving.
The 30-year-old is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later where he also faces charges of causing death by driving a vehicle unlicensed and uninsured, causing death by driving while disqualified, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
"The charges are a significant step forward but the investigation is far from over," said Det Sgt Paul Hughes.
"I am aware of the impact this case has had not only on the family involved but also the wider community."
Police said the woman had been discharged from hospital and was continuing her recovery at home.
A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is currently on bail, police confirmed.
A 33-year-old man, who was also arrested at the time on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released with no further action, the force added.
Det Sgt Hughes thanked members of the public who had got in touch with officers and said "we would not be in this position without that information".
"The investigation is not over and would ask that anyone with further information continues to contact us," he added.
"I would also again like to thank the family who have demonstrated patience and control during these devastating times."
