Boy seriously hurt in Birmingham e-scooter crash
- Published
A teenage boy has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving an electric scooter and a car.
It happened at the junction of Stoney Lane and Taunton Road, in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, at 05:00 GMT.
An ambulance service spokeswoman said crews arrived to find the rider of the scooter seriously hurt.
"Ambulance staff administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to him at the scene," she said.
"He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with continued treatment from ambulance staff en route.
"The driver of the car did not require treatment."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.