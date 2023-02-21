Appeal after food pantry break-in at Sandwell church
Members of a church are raising money to to pay for CCTV and a roller door for a food pantry that was broken into.
Open Heaven Church Wednesbury, on Price Road in Sandwell, said a large amount of food, drink and toiletries were stolen in the break-in on Friday.
The pantry, funded by donations from church members and volunteers, provides essentials to people in the local area.
Manager James Woodcock said extra security measures after the break-in would carry "high" running costs.
A member of the congregation built a timber cabin shop in the grounds of the church during lockdown.
It was then converted into a pantry to support people living nearby who were struggling with the cost of living.
People 'rely on pantry'
Mr Woodcock said 150 people had used it but there was also a waiting list of 50 people who needed help.
He said the church planned to invest in CCTV and security lights but added that upgrades and repairs would be costly.
"It's going to increase the running costs of the pantry, which [already has] high running costs.
"It's sad, if [the people who broke in] needed food they could have come to the food bank," he added.
People pay about £5.50 to visit the pantry and receive £20-£25 worth of food, he explained.
Roy Monk, who attends the church with his wife Dawn, said the theft was a "shame".
"It's sad really, because when you think of some of the people who come here, they really need it - they're desperate for it, there's no two ways about that," he said.
He added that most users were pensioners who "really relied" on food from the pantry.
"The cost of living is going up, we've got to go out now and spend more than we should do on food, which we can't afford, so we rely on this pantry ourselves," he said.
Members hope to raise £1,200 for additional security measures at the pantry before it reopens and donations can be made online.