Former West Midlands Police officer faces misconduct charge

Steven Walters, 54, is accused of misconduct in public office while employed by West Midlands Police

A former police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office following allegations of inappropriate sexual activity.

Steven Walters, 54, was charged after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

He is accused of wilfully misconducting himself in relation to allegations concerning a woman in July 2013.

Mr Walters, who served West Midlands Police, is due before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

The IOPC said it launched inquiries after a mandatory referral from the force in November 2021.

"On completion of our investigation, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge this month," a statement said.

Mr Walters left the force in 2016.

