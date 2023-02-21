Birmingham: Four men arrested after fight in car park
- Published
Four men have been arrested after reports of shots being fired during a fight in Birmingham.
They were detained after police were called to a car park in Maypole Lane just before 15:00 GMT on Monday.
Armed officers later stopped a vehicle in Peterbrook Road at about 17:00 and arrested two men after drugs and a knife were recovered.
The other two other suspects were detained after a traffic stop in Stratford Road two hours later.
Drugs were also found when officers stopped the second vehicle, West Midlands Police has said.
The suspects, aged 16, 22, 33 and 36, remain in police custody for further questioning.
