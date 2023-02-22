Zane Smart: Teen found guilty of killing schoolboy in knife fight
A teenager has been found guilty of killing a 15-year-old schoolboy who was fatally stabbed in the chest in Wolverhampton.
Zane Smart died following a knife fight near the canal off Reapers Walk in Pendeford on 27 May last year.
Police believe the disorder had been pre-planned as part of an ongoing feud between the victim and teenager.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, was convicted of manslaughter at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.
He had been charged with murder but was acquitted and had previously pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a knife in public.
West Midlands Police said the teenager, who was 16 at the time of the attack, had been part of a group including Zane which had gathered outside a nearby chip shop earlier in the day.
The court previously heard the killer had become "irate" when Zane rode a bike near to where they would go on to clash.
Both boys are believed to have been armed.
After being stabbed at about 16:00 BST, Zane tried to ride off on his bike before collapsing. He was confirmed dead at the scene.
The defendant was arrested within hours of the stabbing but the knife used to kill Zane was not found for days after being thrown in the canal.
"As parents, there are no words that can describe the pain of losing a child," Zane's family said in a statement issued through police after his killer was convicted.
"The pain is even more unbearable when you lose your child to an act of violence, such as knife crime. This is the devastating reality that our family has lived with every day since we lost our son Zane."
They described the schoolboy as "a kind and loving soul who had a dimpled smile that lit up any room he walked into" and "a funny boy who always knew how to make people laugh".
"The ripple effects of losing him have impacted everyone who knew him," their statement continued. "His loss has left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled."
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said: "This is a tragic loss of a young life at the hands of a knife and an awful reminder of the impact of carrying weapons.
"Zane was just 15 years old, with his future in front of him, but he was robbed of this because of a knife. We know this conviction will never take away the pain for his family and friends but we can only hope it eases some over time."
Zane's killer will return to court to be sentenced on 17 April.
